2 Asian women stabbed in San Francisco, suspect in custody

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 7 hours ago
Crime and Public Safety
Both women were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for stabbing two elderly Asian women shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 4th and Stockton streets.

The San Francisco Police Department said the double stabbing happened around 4:51 p.m. in the area of 4th and Stockton streets. 

SFPD investigate stabbing of 2 Asian women

Officers who arrived at the scene found the two victims suffering from stab wounds. Both women were transported to a local hospital for their injuries. Their condition remains unknown. 

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney tweeted about the arrest, which came less than 3 hours after the incident.