2 killed in Southeast Austin crash; police investigating

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people in Southeast Austin.

Police said on Oct. 20, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on crash between a crossover SUV and a pick-up truck in the 5900 block of E. Stassney Ln.

The driver and four passengers inside the SUV were taken to a hospital. Two of the five occupants, Arnold Gerardo and Ariel Lopez-Pina, died. The passenger of the pick-up truck was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111; utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 89th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 92 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 93 fatal crashes resulting in 100 deaths.