1 officer killed, 1 injured in shooting at Philadelphia International Airport: police

A Philadelphia police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting Thursday night at Philadelphia International Airport, authorities said.

Interim Commissioner John Stanford told reporters the officers were arriving to work at the airport when they witnessed a vehicle break-in in the parking garage.

When the officers approached the suspects, Stanford said the suspects opened fire striking one of the officers multiple times in the torso and the other in the arm.

The officer who was hit multiple times was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 11:30 p.m., Stanford said. The second officer was taken to Jefferson Hospital where police say he is expected to survive.

The slain officer was a 22-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, according to Stanford, and was married with one child. Stanford described the killing as a "numb moment" for his department after three officers were injured in a shooting last week.

The department, along with his family, gathered at the hospital to salute their fellow officer and escort his body to the medical examiner's office, then a local funeral home.

Authorities have not reported any arrests in the wake of the deadly shooting. Stanford said police believe a possible suspect was taken by private vehicle to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for a black Dodge Durango that FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports was seen fleeing the scene of the shooting by plowing through an airport gate. Police are scouring surveillance video in hopes to track down the vehicle.

Terminal D and the Terminal D parking garage were closed during the investigation, but have since reopened.