2 swimmers reported missing in Colorado River near Little Webberville Park

Two adult swimmers were reported missing in Webberville in eastern Travis County and the search has now become a recovery effort.

ATCEMS responded to the Colorado River near Little Webberville Park off Water Street around 7 p.m. Saturday. Multiple boats and STARflight were also called in to help find them.

After an extensive search by water, air and land, no victims were found and authorities say the rescue effort has now transitioned to a recovery effort.

