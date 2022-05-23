2 teens in custody following pursuit in Fayette County

Two 18-year-olds were taken into custody following a pursuit in Fayette County Monday morning.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, around 8:37 a.m., an investigator was on I-10 near Flatonia when he saw a car in the median, which appeared to have just wrecked.

The investigator said when he turned his lights on to investigate, the vehicle sped off and a pursuit began.

The pursuit traveled to Schulenburg and up Hwy 77, to Hostyn, before taking several backroads west of La Grange. Several other deputies joined the pursuit, which later ended up in the city of La Grange.

The pursuit ended with a felony traffic stop at the dead end of Lowerline St in La Grange, FCSO said. The total pursuit lasted 32 minutes.

Two 18-year-olds from Spring, Texas, were taken into custody without incident.

FCSO said narcotics and contraband were found inside the vehicle.