$2M lottery ticket in Austin remains unclaimed

The brief A winning $2 million Powerball ticket will expire in October if it is not claimed. The ticket was bought at the C Mart in Northwest Austin for the April 10 Powerball drawing.



A winning ticket worth $2 million for the Powerball drawing held in April will expire if it's not claimed soon.

According to the Texas Lottery, the $2 million prize was held during an April 10 Powerball drawing. The ticket was bought at a C Mart in Northwest Austin at 7007 Village Center Drive.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (6-7-12-24-36), but not the red Powerball number (15).

If the ticket is not claimed, it will expire on Monday, Oct. 7, by 5 p.m.

"We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $2 million prize winner in the April 10, 2024 Powerball drawing," said Ryan Mindell, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center.