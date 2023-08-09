3 dead after falling into septic well in Bastrop County

Officials say three people and several dogs fell to their death in a septic well in a field in Bastrop County Wednesday morning.

It is believed that the victims were chasing the dogs before falling into a septic well filled with water at New Trail and County Road 461.

The incident happened north of Elgin.

First responders from several agencies worked for several hours to extract the victims from the well.

"They're probably deep, they're man made," said a neighbor. "It's going to be a tour getting down there, I know. They are going to have the right machinery and everything, I imagine."

Another neighbor is shocked by the police presence in a quiet community.

"What they were doing there at midnight in the middle of a cornfield, I don't know," the neighbor said.

What began as a search and rescue mission turned into a recovery mission.

"Rumor has it they were hunting hogs," said a neighbor. "I heard they were hunting hogs, I heard they were chasing dogs."

According to residents in the area, the cornfield is off limits, and there are not any known septic wells in the field.

"I'm guessing it had to be like cistern or something," said a neighbor. "I have been here on this property for 17 years, and I don't know of any septic tank ever being put in there recently, compared to just an old cistern."

The tragedy has brought more awareness and vigilance to the community.

"It's sad, it's real sad," a neighbor said.

At this time, the victims' identities are unknown.