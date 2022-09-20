3 people arrested in connection to incident at a daycare in Lockhart

Three people were arrested in connection with a daycare investigation in Lockhart.

The City of Lockhart said on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Lockhart police arrested three people in connection to an incident that happened at the Children's Center of Lockhart, also known as Connie's Kidz.

The following people were arrested:

A 13-year-old boy was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Due to the suspect being under the age of 18, his name will not be released to the public.

Connie Mendoza was arrested for tampering with a witness, obstruction, and failure to make a child abuse report with intent to conceal.

Christine Amaya was arrested for failure to make a child abuse report with intent to conceal.

Due to the nature of their criminal charges, all the suspects could face jail time.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has been cooperating with law enforcement. The daycare also remains closed.

The investigation remains active.