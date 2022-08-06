70-year-old woman's body found in Williamson County road

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found shot to death.

WCSO said around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting on County Road 245, south of Florence.

When deputies arrived, they found a 70-year-old woman in the middle of the road. Her identity has not been released yet.

Detectives are looking for information about a light-colored sedan, possibly silver or gray, that was seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

If anyone has any information, call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.