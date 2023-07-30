Expand / Collapse search

9-year-old boy dies after rollover crash in Bastrop County: DPS

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A 9-year-old boy is dead after a crash in Bastrop County, according to Texas DPS.

State troopers were notified by the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office and responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on Cedar Hollow in Bastrop County.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle with several passengers rolled during the crash.

A 9-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the crash.