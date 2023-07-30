9-year-old boy dies after rollover crash in Bastrop County: DPS
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A 9-year-old boy is dead after a crash in Bastrop County, according to Texas DPS.
State troopers were notified by the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office and responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on Cedar Hollow in Bastrop County.
Preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle with several passengers rolled during the crash.
A 9-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities are investigating the crash.