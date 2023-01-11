Abandoned guinea pigs found in Austin area

Volunteers with Austin Guinea Pig Rescue say they're noticing a disturbing trend in abandoned animals.

Last Wednesday, the rescue group received a call about two guinea pigs left behind in a park. The young guinea pigs, believed to be only six-months old, were found in a thorny briar patch.

The rescue group says they've received similar calls dating back to August. They also have reason to believe the same breeder is behind the abandonments because many of the animals rescued, appear to be related.

(Austin Guinea Pig Rescue)

Right now, the rescue is offering amnesty to the breeder to turn in all remaining guinea pigs without question.

If you spot an abandoned guinea pig, the rescue group recommends you call them or animal control first because, when spooked, they can run to deeper cover.

