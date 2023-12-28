$100 million wrongful death lawsuit filed in deadly ABIA incident

The family of a city of Austin employee killed in a crash at the airport is suing the driver and the company that employed him for $100 million.

Michael Wills died in October when he was hit by an aircraft fueling truck.

His family accuses Menzies Aviation and the driver, Michael Bowers, Jr., of negligence in the incident, and say that Wills' death was completely preventable.

