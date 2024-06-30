ACC Round Rock campus to reopen July 1

Austin Community College's Round Rock campus will be reopening Monday, July 1.

The campus was closed due to a chilled water leak impacting the cooling system.

Building 8000 remains closed, and all classes housed in that building will be temporarily moved to Building 1000.

No other ACC campuses or centers were impacted and they remain open and operating on their regular schedules.

Updates will be posted on the ACC homepage and on the District's social media.