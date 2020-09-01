Amber Alert for missing girls, 1 and 11, out of Northeast Texas discontinued
ATLANTA, Texas - The Amber Alert for two little girls from Northeast Texas who were believed to have been abducted has been discontinued.
The alert was issued Tuesday for 1-year-old Tru Speratos and 11-year-old Alex Arwood out of Atlanta, Texas.
The two girls were last seen Monday around 4 p.m. in the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta, Texas.
They were believed to be in a gold 2007 Honda Odyssey with Texas license plate number MBD2390. A suspect description was not released.
Authorities initially said the two girls could be in grave danger.
It's not yet clear if they have been found safe.