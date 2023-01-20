Amber Alert issued for 2 girls abducted in North Texas

The McKinney Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for two girls who they say were abducted yesterday.

Jennifer Burns, 6, and Jessica Burns, 9, were last seen yesterday around 6 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Central Expressway in McKinney, Texas.

Jennifer Burns, 6, was last seen wearing purple frame glasses, a light blue shirt with a sparkle design on the front, and blue jeans.

Jennifer was last seen wearing purple frame glasses, a light blue shirt with a sparkle design on the front, and blue jeans.

Jessica Burns, 9, was last seen wearing dark frame glasses, a red long sleeve shirt with black shoulders/sleeves and blue jeans.

Jessica was last seen wearing dark frame glasses, a red long sleeve shirt with black shoulders/sleeves and blue jeans.

Police say the suspect is Jame Burns, a 60-year-old white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she's about 5'2" and weighs about 230 pounds.

She's believed to be driving a black SUV with a white scratch on the front, silver door handles and a black interior.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 911 or you can call the McKinney Police Department at 972-547-2700.