Amber Alert issued for missing teen in western Wisconsin

An Amber Alert has been issued in western Wisconsin for a teen reported missing on Saturday.

Authorities say 15-year-old Kryssy King was last seen at her home around 11:30 p.m. on Friday in Holcombe, Wisconsin, about 35 miles northeast of Eau Claire. She was discovered missing early Saturday morning and hasn't been seen since.

King is 5-feet-3-inches tall and about 150 pounds with blonde hair. Deputies say she is believed to be with 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn in an unknown vehicle and say King may be in serious danger.

Blackburn has brown hair and a tattoo of a name on his chest along with a heart tattoo on his inner forearm.

Police believe they are still in Chippewa County, Wisconsin area. They ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 911 or the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7700 and select option 1.