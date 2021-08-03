Antioch, Tenn. shooting: 3 workers hurt at Smile Direct Club warehouse, gunman killed by police

At least three people were injured after a 22-year-old gunman opened fire on Tuesday at a Smile Direct Club warehouse in Tennessee, police said.

The shooting was reported at about 6 a.m. at the manufacturing facility located on Antioch Pike in Antioch, Tennessee. Responding police discovered three employees who were shot and transported to the hospital. At least one person was in critical condition, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The gunman, identified as an employee at the warehouse, was shot by police on the nearby roadway and later died at a hospital, Metro Nashville Police Department Spokesman Don Aaron told media outlets.

Aaron said the gunman opened fire during a shift change while nightshift employees were leaving and dayshift employees were starting. Among the victims, one person was shot in the chest, another in the abdomen, and the third was shot in the leg, according to FOX 17 Nashville.

Police said the 22-year-old male shooter, whose name was not released, started working at Smile Direct Club in June. He also worked at the company from late 2019 to early 2020.

Police cars are pictured outside of the Smile Direct Club warehouse after a shooting was reported on Aug. 3, 2021, in Antioch, Tennessee. (Credit: WTVF)

"Obviously a very trying morning for the employees here to try and make sense of what happened, as well as our police officers," Aaron said, according to the news outlet. "When you see active shootings calls around the country, you always hope and pray that those will not happen here, but one happened here this morning."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said it is handling the officer-involved shooting investigation.

Smile Direct Club, which is headquartered in Nashville, said in a statement that it was "saddened" by the shooting and the safety of its employees is "a top priority."



"Although SmileDirectClub is saddened at the shooting that took place at its manufacturing facilities this morning, the incident was contained quickly by security personnel on-site," the statement reads. "The safety of our team members is a top priority for our Company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no-weapons policy at all of our facilities. We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter."

Antioch is located about 12 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.