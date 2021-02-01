APD: At least one person killed in fiery wreck involving delivery truck

The Austin Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the 7200 block of East Ben White Boulevard.

According to investigators, a car slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler that was stopped legally on the side of the road around 2:00 AM Monday. The wreck sparked a fire that engulfed the car and spread to the truck that it hit.

Austin Police said the driver of the car is presumed dead. It's not clear if there were any other people inside.

The wreck is expected to take several hours to clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.