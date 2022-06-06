APD detectives search for aggravated assault suspect, victim

The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for an aggravated assault suspect.

Police said on May 28 around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 12200 block of Heatherly Drive.

When officers arrived, they found two victims. The victims said they were in the apartment complex office when a woman ran into the office and begged them to lock the door.

The woman was bleeding from her head, police said. The woman said her boyfriend was coming after her.

Shortly after, a man approached the door and began pounding on it and making threats. The man had a gun and began pointing it at all three victims, he also threatened to kill them, police said.

The woman said she should go with him or "he may kill them all." She unlocked the door and left with the man.

The other victims described the suspect vehicle as a silver SUV. Detectives are asking for assistance identifying the suspect and the woman victim.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the incident to utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.