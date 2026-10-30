APD looking for suspect connected to several East Austin burglaries
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying a serial burglary suspect.
The backstory:
Police said the suspect is connected to a series of burglaries from March to October this year.
The suspect targeted, burglarized and stole money from the safes and cash registers of several East Austin businesses.
In all burglaries, the suspect hid his face with a hoodie.
Police described the suspect as a black man with an athletic build, about 20–30 years old and about 6 feet tall.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should contact the APD Commercial Burglary Unit at APDCommercialBurglary@austintexas.gov. You may also submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information from an Austin Police Department press release on Oct. 30