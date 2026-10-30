APD looking for suspect connected to several East Austin burglaries

The Brief Austin police are looking for a serial burglar APD said the man is connected to several burglaries in East Austin from March-October 2026



The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying a serial burglary suspect.

The backstory:

Police said the suspect is connected to a series of burglaries from March to October this year.

The suspect targeted, burglarized and stole money from the safes and cash registers of several East Austin businesses.

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In all burglaries, the suspect hid his face with a hoodie.

Police described the suspect as a black man with an athletic build, about 20–30 years old and about 6 feet tall.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the APD Commercial Burglary Unit at APDCommercialBurglary@austintexas.gov. You may also submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.