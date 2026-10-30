Expand / Collapse search

APD looking for suspect connected to several East Austin burglaries

By
FOX 7 Austin
East Austin
Published October 30, 2026 7:46 PM CDT
Published October 30, 2026 7:46 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Austin police are looking for a serial burglar
    • APD said the man is connected to several burglaries in East Austin from March-October 2026

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying a serial burglary suspect. 

The backstory:

Police said the suspect is connected to a series of burglaries from March to October this year. 

The suspect targeted, burglarized and stole money from the safes and cash registers of several East Austin businesses. 

Image 1 of 4

 

In all burglaries, the suspect hid his face with a hoodie. 

Police described the suspect as a black man with an athletic build, about 20–30 years old and about 6 feet tall.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the APD Commercial Burglary Unit at APDCommercialBurglary@austintexas.gov. You may also submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

The Source: Information from an Austin Police Department press release on Oct. 30

East AustinCrime and Public Safety