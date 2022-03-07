APD searching for missing man last seen in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing man.
Police said they are looking for 31-year-old Timothy Perez. He was last seen near the intersection of I-35 and W. Palmer Lane and was reported missing on March 5.
He is described as 6'1", 170 pounds, has dark brown eyes, black hair and a long beard.
If you see Perez, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 immediately.
