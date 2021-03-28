APD searching for suspect after man killed in North Austin shooting

APD is investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 11000 block on N I-35 service road in North Austin.

Police say they received a call of a man being shot at approximately 11:35 a.m. Sunday.

APD arrived on the scene to find a male with critical injuries.

Police say they immediately began life-saving measures on the victim.

Police say EMS arrived on scene and transported the victim to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

APD says the suspect has not been apprehended and is not believed to have known the victim.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.