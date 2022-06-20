APD's SWAT team responds to situation in East Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is responding to a situation in East Austin.

Police said the SWAT team was called out at the 5800 block of Techni Center Drive.

Austin-Travis County EMS said they received a call at 11:03 a.m. regarding a shooting. Medics found one person with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

This is a very active scene, police said.

No other information was released at this time.

