APD SWAT team responds to Northeast Austin following shooting

The Austin Police Department (APD) SWAT team was called to an incident in Northeast Austin Monday night.

Police said around 7:42 p.m., officers were called to 7610 Cameron Road after a resident called hearing multiple gunshots.

When police arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Dell Seton with severe, life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.

