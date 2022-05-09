Expand / Collapse search

APD SWAT team responds to Northeast Austin following shooting

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Northeast Austin
FOX 7 Austin

A man was shot in Northeast Austin, police said. The APD SWAT team is now headed to the area.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) SWAT team was called to an incident in Northeast Austin Monday night.

Police said around 7:42 p.m., officers were called to 7610 Cameron Road after a resident called hearing multiple gunshots.

When police arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Dell Seton with severe, life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates