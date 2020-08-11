APH expected to issue new school guidelines in COVID-19 update to Travis Co. Commissioners Court

As the new school year approaches, Austin Public Health is expected to issue new guidelines on the reopening of campuses.

Dr. Mark Escott will be updating local leaders on COVID-19 during the Travis County Commissioners Court meeting and Austin Mayor Steve Adler addressed the update in his most recent "Got A Minute" segment.

Given the cases of COVID-19 in Travis County, Adler says the guidance will likely suggest delaying the opening of schools for in-person instruction until after Labor Day. That's a move that Austin Independent School District's board recently voted to do at its meeting.

RELATED: Austin ISD to push start date to Sept. 8

Travis County is still under Stage 4 of its risk-based guidelines.

Mayor Adler says city leaders will continue to look at both hospital admission rates and infectivity numbers.

Advertisement

As for schools, once they do open, it would be on a limited capacity to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

While the number of cases decreased a few weeks ago, they now seem to be holding steady in Travis County, which Mayor Adler says has him concerned.

"I'm concerned about the plateau. That's what we're seeing in so many cities across the country that are able to protect their hospitals but once we protect the hospitals and people aren't scared, people start gathering more," Adler says.

The mayor said city and county leaders will extend COVID-19 restrictions that are already in place.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

___

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.