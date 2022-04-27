Expand / Collapse search

1 person sent to hospital following vehicle-building collision in North Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a report of a vehicle colliding with a building at 1127 Pearl Retreat Lane Wednesday evening. 

ATCEMS said one person at the scene was unconscious upon arrival around 8 p.m.

At 8:33 p.m., an update was given saying the patient regained consciousness and has been transported to St. David's Round Rock with potentially life-threatening injuries. 

No further information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.