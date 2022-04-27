1 person sent to hospital following vehicle-building collision in North Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a report of a vehicle colliding with a building at 1127 Pearl Retreat Lane Wednesday evening.

ATCEMS said one person at the scene was unconscious upon arrival around 8 p.m.

At 8:33 p.m., an update was given saying the patient regained consciousness and has been transported to St. David's Round Rock with potentially life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available.

