Austin Transit Partnership looking into light rail extension to Austin-Bergstrom

The Brief Austin Transit Partnership looking into three-mile light rail extension to Austin-Bergstrom Phase one is expected to be a 9.8 mile stretch through the center of Austin ATP is expecting the planning process for the extension to take around 9 to 12 months



Flying out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport could be a little simpler in the next few years.

Instead of paying to park or taking a rideshare—the city has new plans on how you can get dropped off at the airport.

By the numbers:

Austin’s new light rail is supposed to make traveling through the city—easier and faster—but after getting feedback from the community—the people of Austin also wanted an easier way to get to the airport and the Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) is making it happen.

Austin’s light rail phase one is expected to be a 9.8-mile stretch running through the center of Austin to the University of Texas at Austin and down South Congress. That’s expected to break ground in 2027.

Now the ATP is initiating an extension to the airport.

According to the ATP, that 3-mile extension is meant to "increase mobility capacity and mobility choices, and improve reliability in getting to the airport for both passengers and the airport workforce."

What's next:

APD says it is critical that Austin-Bergstrom designs the new arrivals and departures hall with the Austin light rail in mind for a seamless experience. ATP will also work with TxDOT for planned improvements along SH 71.

ATP is expecting this planning process to take around 9 to 12 months. However, as for the cost, it will be determined during this planning stage.

ATP says it will look into federal funding opportunities.