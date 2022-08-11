Days after FBI search at Trump's estate, Attorney General Merrick Garland to speak

Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to speak publicly from Washington this afternoon and while the topic is not yet known, the news comes three days after agents searched former president Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

There’s been no high-level comment from the Justice Department since federal agents spent most of the day Monday at Trump’s winter home, the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, reportedly retrieving documents and even opening a safe.

The FBI search was part of an investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. While Republicans have rallied behind Trump, very few facts about the case have been released publicly.

RELATED: FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?

Trump's attorneys have so far declined to release details from the search warrant, and the former president – who was in New York at the time of the search – has suggested on social media that agents could have been planting evidence at his home.

Mar-a-Lago, seen from the air.

A spokesperson for the vacationing President Biden later told reporters that the president was not informed ahead of the search.

RELATED: FBI search at Trump Mar-a-Lago estate: One of several probes into ex-president

Prosecutors in Washington and Georgia are also investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election he falsely claimed was stolen. The Jan. 6 congressional commission has exposed damning details about Trump's behavior from Republican witnesses in recent hearings, which have prompted new concerns, at least privately, among the GOP establishment and donor class.

And on Wednesday, Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings.

U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Department of Justice August 2, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Garland’s comments are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch live in the player above.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.