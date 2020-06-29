Expand / Collapse search

Austin City Council holding special meeting to discuss COVID-19

By
Published 
Coronavirus in Central Texas
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Austin City Council is holding a special meeting to discuss COVID-19.

There will be a briefing and discussion on matters related to the coronavirus which will be followed by an executive session.

The meeting comes as the number of cases and hospitalizations in the state and in Austin-Travis County continue to rise.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott rolls back parts of reopening plan as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise in Texas

On Friday, June 26, Governor Greg Abbott put a pause on reopening the state but Austin Mayor Steve Adler and other city leaders say they've been trying to rein things in for awhile now.

Fox 7 Discussion: Austin Mayor Steve Adler talks COVID19 hospital

Austin Mayor Steve Adler joined Good Day Austin’s Casey Claiborne Sunday morning to talk about how the Austin area may reach hospital bed capacity by mid July if the COVID19 cases don’t go down.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

__

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.