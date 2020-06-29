Austin City Council holding special meeting to discuss COVID-19

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Austin City Council is holding a special meeting to discuss COVID-19.

There will be a briefing and discussion on matters related to the coronavirus which will be followed by an executive session.

The meeting comes as the number of cases and hospitalizations in the state and in Austin-Travis County continue to rise.

On Friday, June 26, Governor Greg Abbott put a pause on reopening the state but Austin Mayor Steve Adler and other city leaders say they've been trying to rein things in for awhile now.

