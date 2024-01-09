The City of Austin has activated its overnight cold weather shelters for Jan. 9.

Those needing shelter tonight can register from 6-8 p.m. at One Texas Center at 505 Barton Springs Road. Bus routes to OTC are lines: 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 142, 801.

From there, CapMetro will transport individuals to a cold weather shelter location. In the morning, CapMetro will return individuals to the downtown area.

The city says that while these shelters are primarily used by Austin's homeless population, they are available to anyone in need of a warm place to spend the night. For more information on access and activation, Austinites can call the Cold Weather Shelter Hotline at 512-305-ICEE (4233).

The city has also provided guidance, including about pets, belongings, and meals:

On nights when a Cold Weather Shelter is activated, CapMetro will not require any fee/ticket for anyone that tells a driver they are going to a Cold Weather Shelter.

People can bring their belongings, as long as they can transport them to the OTC and on a CapMetro bus.

Pets are allowed, if they are not aggressive, able to be around others, have a leash, and can sleep with their owner. If a pet needs a crate for the evening, individuals should let staff know at the OTC when registering.

Meals will be provided.

Women/couples will be able to be in the same shelter, but in a separate area, as capacity allows.

How is it determined when to activate cold weather shelters?

The City's Homeless Strategy Office determines when to activate cold weather shelters in Austin no later than 9 a.m. each day.

The office uses National Weather Service projections for Camp Mabry. and will activate shelters if the forecast predicts:

32 degrees or colder overnight, or

35 degrees or colder overnight with precipitation, or

35 degrees or colder with a wind chill of 32 or colder

The City has communicated with community partners that work directly with Austin's homeless population, as well as directly with homeless individuals registered with the City's text alert system.

Residents are encouraged to follow austintexas.gov/alerts for emergency information updated in multiple languages.

