Austin Fire Department sends members, engine to help fight Central Texas wildfire

As numerous wildfires continue to burn throughout Texas, Austin Fire Department is aiding in the fight.

AFD deployed four members and its Engine 432 yesterday, May 18 as part of Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) Strike Team 22-146 to help fight the Dry Branch Fire near Star, Texas.

Those deployed include Captain Doug Iannelli (Wildfire), Lieutenant Michael Lackey (Dispatch), Lieutenant Jason Rudloff (Wildfire), and Firefighter Stephen Barrera (Engine 49/B Shift).

Austin Fire will be working with the East Branch, made up of firefighters and apparatus from Beaumont, Longview, Texarkana and Nacogdoches.

The Dry Branch Fire is currently at 4,000 acres with 35 percent containment. AFD says those deployed are expected to be gone at least a week, maybe longer.

"Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they embark on this dangerous, dirty work in support of our fellow Texans," Austin Fire said.

