Several homes threatened by brush fire in South Austin

Several homes were threatened by a grass fire in South Austin Monday evening.

The Austin Fire Department (AFD) said the fire burned south of La Reina and west of S. Congress.

Along with the brush fire, several small propane tanks exploded in an involved encampment.

AFD said several homes were threatened by the fire.

A quick deployment of wildland hose allowed crews to protect the homes as residents were evacuating, AFD said.

The fire was knocked down, and crews continue to mop up.

