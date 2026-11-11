Austin ISD board candidate concedes race ahead of runoff

The Brief Austin ISD board candidate concedes race ahead of planned runoff Cynthia Soliz says the concession is due to the price tag of the runoff election Pamela Mathai will serve as the at-large trustee for AISD's board



A candidate for an Austin ISD board position has conceded her race ahead of a planned runoff.

What they're saying:

Cynthia Soliz, who was running for the district's at-large trustee position, posted a concession speech on social media on Nov. 9.

In her speech, she cited the expense of a runoff election as her reason for conceding the race, saying that AISD told her it would cost between $240,000 and $350,000 to hold the election.

"I personally cannot ask that $350,000 be spent on an election for me. That's four years of water polo, six dyslexia interventionalists. 14 away games that could have their band present. It's not something that I can ask the students of AISD to forfeit for an election for me," she said in the video.

She apologized to her supporters for conceding, saying she hopes they will see the decision as a "continued dedication to what I have always stood for, which is putting children at the forefront of all of the decisions that should be made in education."

"This has been an amazing, incredible experience and I cannot say thank you enough to everybody who volunteered their time and sent donations and gave their support," she said.

Soliz would have faced Pamela Mathai in the runoff election and she also spoke to her in the video.

"Lastly and most importantly, probably, to Pamela Mathai, I hope that you do the best job as AISD trustee place 9. We are all on the same team, we're all working together and I will be personally rooting for you the whole time," she said

By the numbers:

Travis County election results show the race for Place 9 was tight between Soliz and Mathai, with Kirk Becker a distant third.

Results:

Cynthia Soliz - 86,843 votes (42.83%)

Kirk Becker - 28,982 votes (14.29%)

Pamela Mathai - 86,953 votes (42.88%)

Austin ISD said in a release that 324,585 total ballots were cast in the trustee election.

All the single-member trustee district races were decided on Election Night: Candace L. Hunter, Jessica Neufeld, Sarah Dille and Laurie Solis all won their races for Places 1, 4, 6, and 7 respectively.