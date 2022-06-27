Austin ISD hosts job fair for different departments

Austin ISD is hosting a job fair for different departments on Thursday.

AISD said the departments of food service, maintenance and transportation are hiring. The departments hiring all offer:

Great Benefits

Medical Insurance

Personal and Sick Leave

Paid Training

Texas Teachers Retirement

The job fair will take place Thursday, June 30 at the Austin ISD Central Warehouse, 3701 Woodbury Drive Austin, TX 78704, from 9 a.m. to noon.

You can apply in-person or online at www.austinisd.org/careers