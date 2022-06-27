Expand / Collapse search

Austin ISD hosts job fair for different departments

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD is hosting a job fair for different departments on Thursday.

AISD said the departments of food service, maintenance and transportation are hiring. The departments hiring all offer:

  • Great Benefits
  • Medical Insurance
  • Personal and Sick Leave
  • Paid Training
  • Texas Teachers Retirement

The job fair will take place Thursday, June 30 at the Austin ISD Central Warehouse, 3701 Woodbury Drive Austin, TX 78704, from 9 a.m. to noon.

You can apply in-person or online at www.austinisd.org/careers