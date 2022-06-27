Austin ISD hosts job fair for different departments
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD is hosting a job fair for different departments on Thursday.
AISD said the departments of food service, maintenance and transportation are hiring. The departments hiring all offer:
- Great Benefits
- Medical Insurance
- Personal and Sick Leave
- Paid Training
- Texas Teachers Retirement
The job fair will take place Thursday, June 30 at the Austin ISD Central Warehouse, 3701 Woodbury Drive Austin, TX 78704, from 9 a.m. to noon.
You can apply in-person or online at www.austinisd.org/careers