Austin man convicted of murder speaks to detectives about 'cartel orders'

A South Austin man, now convicted of murder, opened up to detectives inside the interrogation room.

His story includes a web of cartel orders, drug debts, and betrayal.

What they're saying:

Inside the Austin police interrogation room, Francisco Lopez Junior started talking.

"Who does he represent," Austin Police Homicide Detective Sgt. Nathan Sexton asked Lopez.

"The new generation Cartel de Jalisco," Lopez replied.

"You know his position or rank or wherever he’s at?" Sgt. Sexton asked.

"See what I understand, he’s like right under Mencho. He’s the new Chapo from what I’ve been told," Lopez said.

Lopez said he was told he needed to have someone killed who owed the Cartel thousands of dollars. In June 2019, Lopez picked up Guillermo Gomez and Evan Zanders. They were supposed to buy meth. Surveillance footage showed the car pull into the Bainbridge Villas.

"You guys are in the car, why'd you pick that building?" Sgt. Sexton asked.

"I guess it looked the darkest. I don’t know," Lopez said. "The parking lot, I parked it at the end right here, facing the apartment complex directly ahead like that. The building that they walked into was to the right of me, and they walked in a little, I guess, the breezeway and then that's when I heard the shot."

Gomez was shot dead.

What's next:

Zanders pleaded guilty to murder in exchange for 36 years in prison. Lopez went to trial and received a 28-year sentence.

Lopez is appealing his conviction.

Victim's family speaks out

Local perspective:

"It’s heartbreaking to know that he was driven… back there… for his assassination," Gomez’s sister-in-law Amanda Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez lost her brother-in-law, a father of six.

"Just very loving, very helpful, he had a very big heart, a very, very big heart and wanted to help anyone that he could, which is what led him to this, is his big heart," Rodriguez said.

She said she hopes her family’s loss can serve as a warning for others tempted by quick money and dangerous ties.

"Don't get involved with those types of activities, no matter how badly you're hurting for money," Rodriguez said.

"They could use what they did and how they hurt us as a testimony to other families and bring awareness of the bad things like the drugs and the narcotics that they were doing and selling," Rodriguez said.