Austin Pets Alive! employee believes he was laid off due to his efforts to unionize

One employee believes he was laid off due to his efforts to unionize



Austin Pets Alive! has slashed its workforce by 10 percent.

A man who was laid off spoke out, claiming his efforts to unionize was the reason he was let go.

In January, the man was 1 of 20 Austin Pets Alive! employees laid off. He worked there for four years.

According to Austin Pets Alive!, the shelter unfortunately needed to reduce staffing due to a decrease in donations over the past two years. The shelter added in a statement Friday evening:

"In October 2024, APA! staff was notified of a need to decrease costs and a decision was made to take in less animals needing lifesaving care, so we could maintain a ratio of one staff member to every eight animals at the shelter. The decision last month to reduce staff was heartbreaking, but necessary, and it did not affect our standard of care, including maintaining one staff member for every eight animals at the shelter."

The fight to unionize at APA!

Local perspective:

"One day I was just there, and now I'm not," the man, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

"I think that there was a direct correlation between my union activity and my termination," he added.

In June 2024, APA! workers voted to unionize, making it the largest animal shelter union in the country. He was working to get at least 51% of staff to sign membership applications to then begin contract negotiations with APA.

He said they were fighting for better pay and benefits and better conditions for workers and the animals.

"Due to the facilities I was in, I would sometimes have asthma-related issues because of the mold and the rats and I found my mental health taking a decline because of the way I could see it was affecting the animals. The animals were not happy with the conditions that they were in," he said.

"Did animals die because there were not enough people watching them or caring for them?" FOX 7 Reporter Meredith Aldis asked.

"Yes," he replied.

APA! said they reduced staff because of economic challenges.

"I don't see how that can be true based on laying off 10% of the workforce and keeping the same number of animals. It doesn't mathematically make sense to me," he said.

"It’s more urgent than ever for current employees to sign IAM membership applications," he said.

The deadline to sign membership applications is June 2025.

What they're saying:

APA! released a statement on the layoffs:

"Austin Pets Alive! made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce due to the economic challenges that face so many organizations in Austin. This was heartbreaking because we had worked so hard to support our workers through a rapid change in the Austin cost of living. However, to maintain our lifesaving work, we had to reduce our staffing by 10%. We have worked for months with our entire staff to do this through attrition and other cost cutting measures but are left with no choice as we entered 2025. We are deeply grateful for the contributions of all our employees, and are committed to supporting those impacted through this transition by providing them severance packages and career assistance. We have maintained the same employee per onsite pet as we always have so our pets and operations are not disproportionately impacted. And as always, we continue to be committed to keeping Austin a No Kill City by taking in the animals that are slated for euthanasia at Austin Animal Center."

The details of the severance package weren’t shared with FOX 7 by the former employee because it included a nondisclosure agreement for two years.

APA! also responded to the former employee's assertion that animals died because of the layoffs, saying:

"In response to our staff-to-animal ratio, APA! has consistently maintained a staff-to-animal ratio of one staff member for every eight shelter animals, ensuring quality care for the pets in our facility. Over the past year, we have also made significant progress in reducing the number of animals on-site to help manage staff workload. In 2022 and 2023, we housed up to 250 dogs at a time, but by the fourth quarter of 2024, that number had dropped to approximately 100-120 dogs. This effort corresponds to keeping our staff-to-animal ratio and reducing the workload on our employees. As of today, we have 98 dogs in our care at the Town Lake Animal Center.

"APA! has not had deaths related to not having enough people watching or caring for the animals. At the nonprofit animal shelter, we treat every pet as an individual and provide quality care to all animals in our care."