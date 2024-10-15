Austin pizza restaurant employees beat up man who tried to rob them
AUSTIN, Texas - A 19-year-old man who tried to rob a pizza restaurant was put in his place by the employees.
The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Richard Curtis.
Witnesses told investigators around 7 p.m. on Oct. 10, Curtis walked into Marco's Pizza near William Cannon and Westgate. He gave a note to an employee that said "don't say s*** empty the drawer." Curtis then showed the employee a gun in his waistband.
The employee grabbed Curtis and was able to get him in a chokehold while another employee called police. The manager was able to get a hold of the gun while Curtis was still fighting.
Richard Curtis, 19
MORE STORIES:
- Double murder & Austin AMBER Alert suspect in custody: APD
- Man arrested for DWI for killing bicyclist in Southeast Austin
- Family of teen shot to death in North Austin demand justice
According to the affidavit, the manager tried to shoot Curtis, but the gun didn't fire, so he beat him with the handle before grabbing a knife from the kitchen. The manager then asked Curtis "prison or death."
Curtis said prison, stopped fighting and waited for police.
One employee was taken to the hospital for a head wound.
Curtis is charged with aggravated robbery.