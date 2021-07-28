Austin Police Department officer seriously hurt in crash

The Austin Police Department says one of its officers has been seriously injured in a crash.

The crash happened at 2:10 a.m. in the 7800 block of FM 969 and Decker Lane in far East Austin and involved an 18-wheeler.

The cause of the crash has not been released but the officer and another person were taken to a local hospital.

Interim Chief of Police Joseph Chacon went on Twitter to ask for prayers. "One of our officers is in bad shape after a very bad car crash. Thoughts and prayers for him and his family are very much appreciated."

Austin Mayor Steve Adler also acknowledged the crash on social media. "The entire city and I are pulling for an APD officer, seriously injured on-duty in a traffic collision. Please pray for him and his family this morning."

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

