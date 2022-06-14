1 killed, 1 other injured following shooting in east Austin

One person was killed and another was injured following a shooting in east Austin Tuesday evening.

Austin police said around 4:17 p.m., officers a received a call about a homicide in the 1000 block of Springdale Road.

When officers arrived, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds. One victim later died from his injuries and the other was taken to a local hospital.

At this time, no one has been arrested for the incident. Police are asking people in the area to be aware of your surroundings.

Police are asking the public to give them a call if they heard or saw anything on the incident. You can call APD at 512-477-3588 or contact the Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates



