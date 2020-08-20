Austin police investigating body found in backyard of Southwest Austin home

The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death involving a body found in the backyard of a Southwest Austin home.

Austin 9-1-1 received a call about the body Tuesday night and APD officers and a homicide detective responded to the home on Mojave Drive to speak with the residents.

According to APD, officers were given consent to search the home and in the backyard, they found a spot where a body could have been buried. A search warrant was obtained and homicide detectives, crime scene specialists, APD Bomb Squad, and the Austin Fire Department participated in an excavation at the site.

(Austin Police Department)

APD says that by Wednesday afternoon, a body was found in the backyard and has been transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner's office for examination and official ruling on cause and manner of death.

This case is being investigated as a suspicious death and APD says detectives have identified persons of interest.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Advertisement

The incident, according to APD, appears to be isolated to those involved with no threat to the public. The identity of the deceased person is not being released until next of kin has been notified.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

An arrest warrant has been filed in connection with this case for 22-year-old Walker Ray Kaatz of Austin for second-degree felony tampering with physical evidence.

(Austin Police Department)

Detectives are asking anyone with video/photos of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App, email APD Homicide or use APD's mobile app, Austin PD. All tips can be submitted anonymously.

Austin PD is expected to have a media briefing on this case at 4 p.m. today. FOX 7 Austin will carry it live here and on Facebook.

For more Austin news, click here.