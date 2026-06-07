Austin police search for missing 73-year-old man in immediate danger
AUSTIN - Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 73-year-old man who requires medication and is considered in immediate danger.
Missing Austin man
What we know:
Steve Granado was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday near the 500 block of West 10th Street, according to the Austin Police Department.
Detectives with the department's Missing Persons Unit expressed concern for Granado’s immediate welfare due to undisclosed medical conditions that require him to take regular medication.
Granado is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a pale-yellow shirt and gray-and-black checkered pajama pants.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Granado or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Austin Police Department.