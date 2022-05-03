Austin police searching for driver of hit-and-run in Northeast Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a failure to stop and render aid crash that happened back in April.

Police said the crash happened in the 6000 block of Springdale Rd. around 2:20 a.m.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a red Mustang collided with a driver in a silver Lincoln Continental.

The driver of the Lincoln pulled over to see the damage, then the Mustang hit the passenger side of the Lincoln, causing the driver to hit his head on the pavement, police said.

The driver of the Mustang continued driving and did not stop to render aid to the other driver. The victim is at Dell Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the Mustang will have damage to the passenger side and may be missing a passenger side mirror. The make and model of the Mustang could be between 2014-22.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.