Austin Public Health evaluating latest COVID-19 data to determine stage of risk

Austin Public Health is evaluating the latest COVID-19 numbers and the latest models to make a final decision on the stage of risk.

Officials are holding their weekly update today at 10:30 a.m. (CT).

The update comes as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise and yesterday Texas broke a new record surpassing 10,000 cases in a single day.

Statewide hospitalizations jumped by nearly 600 and locally Travis County has more than 12,000 confirmed cases.

According to Travis County's COVID-19 dashboard, the county is seeing more than 70 hospital admissions in a seven-day rolling average and officials say numbers like that could trigger Stage 5 in Austin-Travis County.

The most recent Travis County Commissioners meeting addressed access to COVID-19 testing in areas that show great need like Pflugerville.

Dr. Escott says the Austin Public Health is working with Community Care to target testing in areas that can handle the traffic.

This week the City of Austin has opened up two new walk-up and drive-thru testing sites on the east side of town.

