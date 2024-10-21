Austin woman killed in crash with truck tractor

The brief An Austin woman was killed in a crash with a truck tractor. Texas DPS said the woman ran a red light, hitting the truck.



According to Texas DPS, on Oct. 18, around 7:13 a.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a Kia and a truck tractor.

A Kia was heading east on Thomas Springs Road, and the truck tractor was heading south in the outside lane of SH 71. DPS said the Kia didn't stop at the red light, and hit the truck tractor.

The driver of the Kia, Tracy Daspit of Austin, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The truck tractor driver remained on the scene and cooperated in the investigation.

This crash investigation is active and open.