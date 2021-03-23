Police investigate reports of armed person at Yountville Veterans Home

The Napa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday asked people to avoid the area by the Yountville Veterans Home because authorities are responding to reports of an armed person at the massive facility.

The California Highway Patrol said the agency received a report of what appeared to be a woman at the veteran's home with what the caller described as a shotgun.

That prompted the CHP and multiple other law enforcement departments to respond and conduct an "extensive search" on ground and in the air to try to find the possible suspect. The CHP said at this time there have been no reports of any shots fired or any additional reports of the person.

The sheriff's alert came just before 8:30 a.m.

The veterans home was the site of a deadly shooting three years ago.

Jestina Connors told KTVU that her mother, Suzanne Connors, who is a nearly 20-year veteran receptionist at the veterans home, called her this morning about 7:30 a.m. to say she was holed up in her office.

"I'm terrified and worried," the younger Connors said. "I was scrambling for any information I could find."

She and her mother were both on campus three years ago, when a former Army infantryman shot and killed three staff members at a veterans center in Yountville before killing himself. That shooter was upset about his treatment and talked about shooting employees "several times" before the killings.

Connors said she was delivering her mother lunch that day and this incident is bringing back terrible memories.

Her mother has since been evacuated to a nearby church on campus and has been told to shelter in place.

The two have been texting nonstop to keep each other updated on what's going on.

More than 1,000 miles away, authorities in Boulder, Colo., announced identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect in the killing of 10 people, including a police officer, at a local supermarket.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold identified the suspect as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa from Arvada, Colo. and said he will be charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Herold said the suspect is hospitalized right now in stable condition and will be transferred shortly to the county jail.

Investigators don’t know yet why the suspect opened fire inside the grocery store as the investigation is in the early stages.

Law enforcement show up at the Yountville Veterans Home. Via Suzanne Connors March 23, 2021

Texts between Jestina Connors and her mother, who is inside the veterans home church.