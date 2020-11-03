Balance of power: Key races will decide if Democrats or Republicans control Senate

Control of the U.S. Senate is at stake in the 2020 election on Nov. 3.

Currently, Republicans hold a 53-47 majority over Democrats, whose caucus includes two Independents. Controlling the Senate comes with the power to confirm a president’s choice for a U.S. Supreme Court justice and the ability to quash or advance legislation passed in the House.

Thirty-five seats are up for grabs in the 2020 election.

Democrats will have to gain an additional four seats to have a Senate majority. If they only gain an additional three seats, they would have to win the White House to secure majority influence. A 50-50 Senate vote requires the vice president to break the tie for any matters on the floor.

Likewise, if Republicans lose three seats, they will have to win the White House to keep their influence in the Senate.

Advertisement

The U.S. Capitol is shown on Oct. 21, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

Key races in multiple states could tip the Senate’s balance of power one way or the other. Several Republicans and a few Democrats have a tough road ahead as they fight to keep their seats.

Alabama

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones has a very tough fight as he faces Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville. An October poll from Morning Consult shows 51% of likely voters supporting Tuberville for the seat and just 39% of likely voters choosing Jones. Alabama is solidly pro-Trump and is expected to hand Tuberville the victory.

Arizona

Incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally could lose her seat to former astronaut Mark Kelly, whose wife, former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, survived an assassination attempt in 2011. An October poll from Marist College had Kelly ahead with 52% of likely voters and McSally with 46% of likely voters.

RELATED: Arizona's Senate race has Martha McSally, Mark Kelly campaigning days before Election Day

Colorado

Incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner and the state’s former Gov. John Hickenlooper are on the ballot. A Morning Consult poll has Hickenlooper up by 10% with likely voters.

Georgia

The Peach State is in a unique position this political cycle with both a regularly scheduled Senate race and a special election.

It’s a toss-up between incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue and his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff. An Emerson College poll shows Ossoff with 47% of likely voters and Perdue with 46%.

Georgia will also hold a special election on Nov. 3. The Senate seat was vacated after Sen. Johnny Isakson announced his resignation last year.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Kelly Loeffler to serve out the remainder of Isakson’s term. She shares the ballot with Republican Doug Collins and Democrat Raphael Warnock. Polls show Warnock is slightly in the lead.

If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election with the top two candidates will be held in January.

Iowa

Incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst hopes to stay seated as she faces Democrat Theresa Greenfield.

A recent poll from Emerson College had Ernst with 46% of likely voters and Greenfield with 45%. A New York Times/Siena College poll had 45% of likely voters supporting Ernst and 44% of them supporting Greenfield.

Maine

Incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins wants to keep hold of her seat amid a challenge from state lawmaker Sarah Gideon. A Colby College poll showed Gideon with 47% of likely voters and Collins with 43%. There are four names on the ballot.

Montana

Incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines is up against Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. Recent polling showed both men practically have an equal chance of winning. Montana State University Billings released an October poll showing Bullock winning 48% of likely voters and Daines winning 47%.

Fundraising efforts also reflected the competitiveness of the race. According to the Associated Press, Bullock raised $28 million in the third quarter, the most for any Montana statewide candidate in a single three-month period. Daines raised $11.5 million in the same timeframe.

North Carolina

Incumbent Republican Sen. Thom Tillis faces Democratic challenger Cal Cunnningham. Recent polls suggested Cunningham was headed to victory. The University of Massachusetts Lowell had Cunningham winning 49% of likely North Carolina voters and Tillis with 45%.

Cunningham did well in fundraising, bringing in $28 million in the third quarter, more than any other North Carolina politician, according to his campaign. The Associated Press reported that Tillis raised $6.6 million in the same time period.

South Carolina

Incumbent Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democrat Jaime Harrison are competing for the seat in a narrow race. A mid-October New York Times/Siena poll showed Graham with 46% of the vote and Harrison with 40% of the vote. A late September poll from Quinnipiac University showed the two men in a dead heat — both with 48% of the vote.

Republican incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham r on October 31, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Several factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, played into making the Senate races so competitive in 2020. Democrats have heavily criticized President Donald Trump and Republicans in their approach to handling the crisis, and they hope to block Republican efforts to repeal the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.

David Flaherty, a Colorado-based Republican pollster, told the Associated Press that his surveys are showing that COVID-19 will be “the most likely issue many voters will make their decisions on.”

“In more places in the country than not, the president is not getting good marks” on that, Flaherty said, and it’s damaging Senate GOP candidates, “especially those in lockstep with the president.”

This is a developing story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.