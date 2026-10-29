Deadly crash in Bastrop leaves 3 dead, including 2 construction workers

The Brief Three people were killed in a crash in Bastrop Officials said it happened early Thursday morning in an active highway work zone. Two contracted construction workers and the driver of the vehicle were killed For local residents and workers, the crash renewed long-standing concerns regarding driver safety and shifting traffic patterns along the highway



Three people were killed after an early morning crash in Bastrop, officials said.

Bastrop deadly crash

The backstory:

According to the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office, in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 29, a vehicle crashed into an active highway work zone on State Highway 71 near Tucker Hill Lane.

Two contracted construction workers and the driver of the vehicle were killed.

Investigators said the vehicle was traveling westbound along SH 71 when it crossed into the restricted construction area, fatally striking both workers.

What's next:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is leading the active crash investigation.

Further details regarding the identities of the victims and the factors leading up to the crash have not yet been released.

What they're saying:

Jordan Foster Construction later confirmed that the two workers killed were employees of the company.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) also released a statement extending condolences to the victims' families and urging drivers to exercise vigilance on the road.

Work zone safety and community frustration

Dig deeper:

The crash happened in a corridor that has seen significant construction since October, with the broader project slated to continue through fall 2028.

For local residents and workers in the immediate vicinity, Thursday’s tragedy renewed long-standing concerns regarding driver safety and shifting traffic patterns along the highway.

"I really wish everyone would just take into consideration our workers," said Suzanne Bishop, who works at a business near the corridor. "They come into the store all the time, so, you know, my heart goes out to the families who lost somebody."

Bishop noted that the construction zone has become increasingly difficult to navigate.

"I just feel like the traffic patterns are constantly changing," Bishop said. "Even me working here all the time, I never know really which way we're going to be going."

Bishop added that emergency sirens along the corridor have become an alarming routine: "I think it's every week. If not, I definitely hear the ambulances or EMS going down. They're either on this side of the county line or on this side of county line."

Other drivers emphasized that while construction adds friction to commutes, personal accountability behind the wheel remains critical.

"It's definitely causing major traffic jams. It's definitely caused major pileups as well," Bastrop resident David Williams said, urging motorists traveling through the area to take precautions. "Just be aware, just be safe, and be sober as well."