A large wildfire is burning north of Fredericksburg in Gillespie County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says this fire, labeled the Big Sky Fire, is estimated to be 200 acres and 0% contained.

The fire is producing a lot of smoke, as seen in photos sent in by a FOX 7 viewer.

