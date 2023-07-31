Body in a barrel washes ashore Malibu beach

article

An investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered in a barrel in Malibu Monday.

According to authorities, the 55-gallon drum was discovered in the lagoon around 10:30 a.m.

Lifeguards had spotted the barrel in the ocean and had tried to bring it ashore, but it was too heavy, officials said. Fire crews responded to the scene and helped to bring the barrel to land.

Information was not immediately available on the gender or identity of the person whose body was found, or on the cause of death.

Homicide investigators are on scene.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or report online.