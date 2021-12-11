Expand / Collapse search

Body found floating in a pond in North Austin, ATCEMS says

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
North Austin
Body found floating in a pond in North Austin, ATCEMS says

The medical examiner will determine if the death was suspicious, according to police.

AUSTIN, Texas - A body was found floating in a pond in North Austin.

According to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, the body was discovered just after noon off the I-35 frontage road. The pond is near the intersection of Yeager Lane. 

The medical examiner will determine if the death was suspicious, according to police. No other details were released at this time.  

